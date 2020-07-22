FIL unveils comedian Akpororo as brand ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Electrical and mobile phone accessories company, Fedan Investment Limited (FIL) have unveiled popular comedian, Jephthar Bowoto popularly known as Akpororo as the company’s brand ambassador. The unveiling held last weekend at the company’s head office in Ojo, Lagos.

The Chairman and Managing Director of Fedan Investment Limited, Mr. Stephen Amaechi Chinemelum during his brief address stated that the unveiling is one of the company’s steps towards maintaining standard and excellence. He added that the company has made quality paramount in its objectives and has replicated it in their choice of Akpororo as the company’s official brand ambassador, who maintains and shares the company’s primary ideals. “Akpororo embodies the values, character and overall image inherent in the FIL brand, therefore making him a perfect fit to further endear the brand to millions of Nigerians while strengthening the relationship we have with our customers.”

After the official signing of the contract by Akpororo and the company’s management, the comedian appreciated the management and staff of the company for finding him worthy of such responsibility. He assured the company of his readiness to work and discharge his duty effectively. “I am ready to work, work, work and work. I shall use all the necessary avenues, as well as my personal capacity to carry out my duties as the company’s brand ambassador.”

The event ended with a closing remark by the company’s Deputy Managing Director, Mr Tony Emeka Chinemelum. He reiterated his confidence in the company’s choice of Akpororo as ambassador, who he has “no doubt will deliver his duties effectively.”

