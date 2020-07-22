FG, States urged to support recycling waste, save environment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan

The Federal and State Governments have been urged to support recycling companies with innovative technology to combat waste that are causing flooding and other environmental challenges to the environments.

A Climatologist, Nuruddeen Bello, who observed that the amount of trash in Nigeria was astonishingly increasing, said all hands must be on deck to save lives, aquatic animals and living organisms against the threat of air and water pollutions due to irrational human activities.

Bello spoke during an interactive session with the Global Youth Climate Action Initiative also known as Climate Action Group in Kaduna.

He said problems of climate change needed to be addressed to save mankind and other living organisms from increasing threat caused by high temperature, new diseases, and ecological challenges.

“All environmental NGOs and CSOs including volunteers should carry out more campaigns to rural areas and residents along industrial areas to save them from hazardous chemicals they inhale daily in the area,” he said.

Bello, the Director of a Non-Governmental Organization, African Climate Reporters, said that desertification, deforestation and soil erosions were on the increase particularly in the northern part of the country due to high demand on firewood, charcoal and the extraction of rocks for buildings.

He said his organization had organized annual scientific and climate change conference for West African Journalists and scientists where they were trained on reporting climate change, sciences and general ecology.

According to him, this year’s edition will take place in August in Kaduna, but only journalists and scientists from Nigeria would attend due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Public Relations Officer of Climate Action Group, Kaduna office, Ismail Sani, expressed delight meeting with African Climate Reporters for the first time.

He said his organization has been involved with lots of activities like educating, enlightening and informing the public on issues related to climate change and tree planting campaigns in the state.

“We carried out advocacy to agencies concerned for support in form of raising more awareness to both rural and urban settlers across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state,” he said.

He urged women to embrace renewable energy for cooking so as to reduce the number of death due to smoke from firewood or charcoals.

The two organizations at the end of the meeting agreed to partner on sensitizing the general public on health implications of environmental pollutions, climate change and on ways to avert flooding.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: