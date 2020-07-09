FG kick-starts 2021 budgetary process

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Ujah

The Federal Government has commenced preparation of its 2021 budget, as the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning has received anticipated personnel costs for next year, from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs.

This followed the Personnel Cost Budget Call Circular issued in April by the Minister, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, which gave all MDAs a June deadline within which to submit their personnel budgets to the ministry.

The circular was addressed to the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President; Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Office of the Vice President; Minister/Ministers of State; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Head of Service of the Federation; Chairmen of Commissions; Permanent Secretaries; Chiefs of Staff/Inspector General of Police; Auditor-General of the Federation; Accountant-General of the Federation; Heads of Extra- Ministerial Departments/Directors-General/Chief Executive Officers of parastatals and agencies.

The minister said the circular was issued to provide special instructions and guidance to ministers, heads of extra-ministerial departments and ministries accounting officers charged with the responsibility of preparation and submission of personnel budgets of their respective MDAs.

Vanguard

