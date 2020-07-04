Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has challenged the Peoples Democratic Party PDP to come clean on the nature of its relationship with the now arrested Instagram celebrity, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi.

APC in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena on Saturday also kicked against any planned monetisation of the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state and asked the security agencies to investigate the relationship between some PDP leaders and the international crime suspect.

“Reports of the criminal conspiracy linking the top echelon of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP with Ramon Olorunwa Abbas also known as ‘Ray Hushpuppi’ who was recently arrested along with associate(s) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and extradited to the United States of America to face trial over cyber-enabled fraud and Business Email Compromise BEC schemes should be a matter of serious interest to relevant authorities in Nigeria.

“We note that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has already declared the arraigned Instagram celebrity wanted over fraud allegations. However, the EFCC, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and other sister agencies must investigate money laundering reports linking some PDP leaders and financiers to the Dubai-based international criminal ring”, APC stated.

The ruling party alleged that the PDP had in the days leading to the 2019 general elections turned Dubai into its strategic meeting place, adding that the closeness of Hushpuppi to certain PDP leaders is not a mere coincidence.

“That the PDP leadership turned Dubai into their ‘Strategic’ meeting place ahead of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria and ‘Hushpuppi’s’ affinity with the PDP leadership is not mere coincidence.

“At different times, ‘Hushpuppi’ was been photographed in Dubai meeting with the PDP’s 2019 presidential candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Senator Dino Melaye among other PDP stalwarts.

“While relevant authorities investigate the nature of their relationship and business partnership, we also challenge the PDP leadership to do same by opening up on the nature of the relationship, particularly the kind of services the arrested “Hushpuppi” provided them.

“In the leadup to the Edo and Ondo governorship elections, we renew our call against monetised elections and vote-buying schemes which the PDP has serially deployed in elections. We call on relevant authorities to up their guard to prevent these practices that threaten the sanctity of our elections. The people’s will and votes should determine elections, not illicit money used to buy votes”, APC declared.

