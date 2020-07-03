Electricity workers issue 14-day strike ultimatum to Egbin Power

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Young

Electricity workers, on the platform of National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, have given a 14-day ultimatum to the management of Egbin Power over alleged continued detention of their colleagues since March 27, or face industrial unrest.

NUEE, in letter dated July 2 by its General Secretary, Joe Ajaero, said “the union had received another distress call emanating from our members in Egbin Power Plc over their continued incarceration within the plant since March 27.

“You will recall that we had highlighted the need to allow the workers access to food/commodities and family/loved ones via our memo dated May, 28 (without any response).

“We had made the above intervention on the basis that the Federal Government was gradually relaxing the lockdown and economic activities picking up.

“Unfortunately, your management has remained adamant to the plight of the workers and the Union’s intervention.

“Recently, a staff who had applied to your management to allow him take his very sick child for treatment on a Friday did not get the approval until Sunday, which led to the death of his son as a result of weakness incurred by the delay arising from management’s bureaucratic bottleneck.

“Rather than address these concerns, you have rolled out sanction grid for COVID-19 Protocols established by you. It is obvious that management is not taking heed to any of the advice, but bent on witnessing more deaths.

“We had written to your management on several issues which include refusal to negotiate conditions of service that enjoys joint authorship, refusal to allow unionisation of workers as enshrined in Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution(as amended), delisting of the Union’s membership and arrears of union check-off deductions, among others.

“We cannot fold our hands and watch the rights of workers continually get trampled unchallenged.

“Consequently, should Management fail to address these issues within 14 days, the Union should not be held responsible for the breakdown of industrial peace.”

