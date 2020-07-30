EFCC probe: Presidency sends Magu’s Boys to Police Hqtrs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Soni Daniel

THE Presidency has flushed out all the operatives considered to be too loyal to the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

The 20 officials, who the government has identified as ‘Magu boys’ comprised zonal and sectional heads, who were the arrowheads of the EFCC’s investigations, arrest and prosecution over the years.

These officials, according to a close source, are believed to be handling ‘very sensitive corruption cases,’ some of which involve very senior government officials and politicians in both the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as well as top businessmen and allies of politicians across the country.

They are likely to be replaced with another set of officers to be selected by the Presidency after the emergence of a new EFCC boss.

The source told Vanguard that the officials, whose offences were not disclosed as at the time of filing this report last night, were redeployed to the Police Headquarters based on the instruction of the Federal Government.

The official said: “Please, don’t forget that these are very brilliant officers who were on top of very sensitive cases involving all categories of politicians and businessmen across the country who have sacrificed their health, time and safety to investigate economic and financial crimes and bring the culprits to book but they have now been flushed in one fell swoop.

“They still have a career to pursue in the police force and for this reason, their names are undisclosed for now and no offence has been levelled against any of them by the Federal Government as we speak.’’

It will be recalled that Magu had been allowed to appear before the Justice Ayo Salami panel on Monday and was asked general questions based on issues raised against him but the panel is yet to avail him of details of the accusations levelled against him.

Shortly after taking him on, the panel adjourned sitting till next Tuesday when it is expected Magu would be formally confronted with the allegations and his response taken.

The panel had insisted that it would only allow Magu to speak after hearing from all those who have something to say against him.

