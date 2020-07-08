Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo Pride has commended the first African male bobsleigh team that will represent Nigeria in next year’s Olympics games and the Winter Olympics.

The record-breaking team, which participated in the European Cup, comprise of Osazee Ulamen, Aaron Omere and Elias Omere, had vowed to make their home country, Nigeria, proud in the Olympics in two years time.

Osazee and Aaran are both drivers, while Elias is the brakeman and they are all of Nigerian descent and are based in Austria.

According to the promoter of Edo Pride, Mr. Kazeem Bello-Osagie, “this is the story of the Nigerian spirit, that is in-built in our DNAs as Nigerians, to accept no limits, even when the odds are stacked against us.”

Recall that in the 2018 Winter Olympics games, a crew of three Nigerian females were the first to represent the country and Africa at the global winter sports competition.

