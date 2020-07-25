Edo Poll: Obaseki deserves second tenure – Okowa

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chairman, South-South Goveror’s Forum, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Saturday, said his Edo counterpart, Mr Godwin Obaseki, deserved a second term in office based on his superlative performance in the last four years as governor.

Okowa stated this at the flag-off of the PDP governorship campaign for the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Edo. The event was held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

He said that he was happy that the entire South-South zone had remained a formidable home for the PDP and urged the people of Edo to use their votes to bring Obaseki back to Government House in Benin City.

He stated that Obaseki was able to apply his ingenuity to attract meaningful development to Edo in spite of the huge debt profile he inherited from his predecessor, and pledged his support to the governor in his quest for another mandate.

“As the Chairman of the South-South Governorship Forum, I am a happy man because PDP is back to Government House in Edo after 12 years.

“I want you all (the people of Edo) to work hard to retain it and I congratulate you all on this bold step,” Okowa added.

Presenting the PDP flag to Obaseki and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shuaibu, as the candidates of the party in the Sept. 19 election, National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, said Obaseki has done exceptionally well in the last four years.

Secondus, therefore, called on the people of the state to vote massively for the PDP candidates in the election to pave way for more sustainable development in the state.

He noted that Edo had always been a strong hold of the PDP, and reminded the people of the state of the need to use their permanent voter’s cards to put an end to political ‘god-fatherism’ in the state.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for the Edo election, Governor Nysom Wike of Rivers, implored eligible voters in the state to vote against political god-fatherism, pointing out that they should defend their votes.

Wike observed that Governor Obaseki had endeared himself to the people of Edo, adding that they should return him for a second tenure so that they would continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy being churned out for them by the governor.

He advised them not allow one man to determine the collective interest of the people of the state.

In separate remarks, Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State charged the Edo governor to put his trust in God, and urged the people to cast their votes for the PDP.

In his speech, Governor Obaseki expressed appreciation to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other PDP stakeholders that gave him opportunity to become the flag-bearer of the party for the forthcoming governorship election in the state and promised to consolidate on his achievements when re-elected.

Obaseki assured the people of the state that his second tenure would continue to address their basic challenges in the area of infrastructure and human capital development.

