Doctors treating COVID-19 patients in Ogun join strike

James Ogunnaike

Resident Doctors from the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, Ogun State, working at isolation centres in the state, on Wednesday, joined their striking colleagues in the state.

The doctors under the aegis of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) embarked on an indefinite strike since July 1 but exempted their colleagues treating COVID-19 patients in the isolation centres.

It was gathered that the doctors joined the strike following a directive by NARD OOUTH, Sagamu, asking them to leave their duty posts and join the strike action.

A statement by NARD President and the Secretary, Dr Popoola Mutiu and Dr Osundara Tope, respectively, confirmed the development.

NARD expressed dissatisfaction with the state government on how it is handling the welfare of its members.

The doctors are demanding, among other things, appropriate remuneration for all members in OOUTH with entry-level of CONMESS three-step.

They are also demanding the payment of hazard allowance of 50 per cent of consolidated Basic Salary for all doctors in OOUTH and continued provision of adequate PPE for doctors in OOUTH.

The statement read, “The government seems to be dancing around all the concerns placed before them without any serious commitment.

“We had high hopes of a quick resolution before now but it is unfortunate to see that Ogun State Government is not ready to come to grips with facts and necessity.

“Our members are no longer at ease with the disposition of the government. Our matters are not hard rocks difficult for Ogun State Government to deliquesce.”

Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Communications, Remmy Hazzan, said the development was beyond the state “since the industrial action is nationwide.”

Hazzan, however, said the government “is already making efforts to get the doctors to work at the isolation centres in order not to put lives of the patients in danger.”

