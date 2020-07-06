Dep Gov planning protest against Akeredolu – Ondo Govt alleges.

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure.

ONDO state government has alleged that the defected deputy governor Hon Agboola Ajayi was planning and sponsoring a protest scheduled to take place in Akure and Abuja aimed at forcing the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu to hand over the government to him.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the state information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo alleged that the deputy governor “by his utterances is trying to create a situation of crisis. He has already put in place measures to ensure that he perpetrates crisis in the state.

“He has released some fund an Abuja based lawyer and a student union activist who used to be one of his aides to organize protests.

“The first phase of the protest will start from Wednesday, this week. The protest will be tagged ‘Occupy Alagbaka Government House’. In their thoughts, the governor is incapacitated, that he must handover to the deputy governor.

“Barring the unforeseen, that is what will happen using some former student leaders who are miscreants because most of them are more in school. We do not recognize them because they don’t belong to any student recognized body

“The plans are on. We have very incredible intelligence and very credible evidence at our disposal to alert the world that, that is what the deputy governor has planned to do.

“What they intend to do is to create a situation of crisis a legitimate protest on the pretence that governance in the state is grounded.

“The second plan to embark on a similar protest in Abuja on Wednesday also. What that plot is intended to achieve is best known to them but the motive is for them to print campaign vest of APC governorship aspirants and organise some boys in Abuja to go to the party secretariat that what we want is anybody but Akeredolu.

“Protests are very normal under any democratic settings but our worry is what is the business of a man who has left the party. We find it very repulsive, very illogical and we believe that the deputy governor is not just out to pursue his governorship ambition but is intension in government is to create a problem and to create a situation of chaos to elicit foreign or external attention.

“We are weighing all the options. The security agencies will be alerted and we are also using this opportunity to call on parents to call their wards to order because it is not every protest that is what embarking upon.

“We are not just aware of their plot but that we are undeterred in our desire to provide good leadership and good government to the people of the state.

Ojogo said “Truly, if the constitution says at a particular point in time you must do the needful, it is highly inappropriate and immorally wrong for a sitting deputy governor to remind his principal to hand over to him by the aspiration of 21 days. It is also unthinkable that a sitting deputy governor will issue a 21-day ultimatum.

Vanguard News

