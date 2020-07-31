Delta Monarch, five others remanded over alleged murder

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Delta State Magistrate Court sitting in Issele-Uku, Aniocha North local government area of the State, has ordered that the Obi of Idumuje-Ugboko, HRM Chukwunonso Nwoko and five others be remanded in police custody over the alleged murder of a motorcycle rider, Cyprian Kumaoro and another, Iloh Kennedy till the next adjourned date.

The presiding Chief Magistrate, F. Obonodo in his ruling, denied the suspects’ bail application and ordered that they remain in police custody till the next hearing date, adding that the Prisons were not holding inmates due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delta State Police Command (Homicide Section) had charged the Monarch to court after concluding its investigations on his alleged involvement in the murder and unlawful disposal of the bodies of a motorcycle rider, Cyprian Kumaoro and another, Iloh Kennedy during the 2017 intra-communal violence purportedly instigated by HRM Nonso Nwoko.

Others charged with the Monarch are; Chetachukwu Okolo, Onyeisi Isuzor, Ifejoku Okey, Prince Ejimofor Nwoko and Prince Obiajulu Richard Nwoko for murder and criminal conspiracy, punishable under Section 324 of the Criminal Code Law Cap C.21 Vol.1 Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2007.

Recall that HRM Chukwunonso Nwoko was arrested by a team of policemen on July 17, 2020, and released on self-recognition on July 18, 2020.

He was later invited for further questioning over the murder of Cyprian Kumaoro and Iloh Kennedy following confessions of two suspects earlier arrested and charged on the same matter.

Vanguard

