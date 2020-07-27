COVID-19: Wearing face mask better than ventilator, NCDC warns

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna & Gabriel Olawale

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, has urged Nigerians to wear face masks as precautionary measures in curbing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, warning that wearing a face mask was more comfortable compared to being bedridden and on a ventilator.

He said this on Monday, during the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja.

Ihekweazu said most Nigerians consider “wearing of face masks as being stressful. Wearing a face mask may seem very cumbersome, but it is less cumbersome than being on a ventilator.”

He added: “Over the last few weeks, many of you may have heard stories of survivors. But there are many stories that could have been told that you have not heard like the stories of those that have passed away.

“We all need to take responsibility by ensuring safety of our lives and that of our loved ones.”

Mass gathering

Besides Ihekweazu, PTF National Coordinator, Dr. Sani Aliyu, warned against mass gathering during the Eid-Kabir, saying Nigerians should continue to comply with the measures put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Aliyu urged Muslims to avoid mass gatherings and observe social distancing, during Eid prayers.

He added: “We would want to remind us all that the safety guideline for the second phase of the ease of lockdown is still in place for the purpose of public safety.

“In fact, the protocols we have designed with regards to places of worship remain effective at the time we open mosques and churches.”

