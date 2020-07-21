COVID-19: Samsung, MTN donate 500 units of Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Smartphone to FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-Samsung and MTN donate have donated 500 units of Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Smartphone to the federal government for data capturing and case reporting of COVID-19.

The items were presented to the government through the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire by Adetunji Taiwo, the head of Mobile Samsung West Africa when he led a delegation on a visit to the minister in his office yesterday.

Ehanire, according to a statement by Olujimi Oyetomi, Director, Information, Media & Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Health, used the opportunity to express appreciation for the contributions made by individuals and organizations in form of donations of Medicines, Personal Protective Equipment’s (PPEs), which include masks, test kits among others to the Federal Ministry of Health for the containment of COVID-19.

Ehanire said daily, “he sat with his team to receive situation reports from states, local governments, treatment centers to see how to review treatments of COVID-19 patients, explaining that part of the challenges they face in doing so, “is the challenge of communication, dta reporting, etc,” according to the statement.

He, therefore, revealed that the donation by Samsung and MTN of the sets, SIM Cards and data “comes in useful.”

He expressed appreciation and desired this appreciation to be sent to the headship of Samsung and MTN wherever they are that “Nigeria is very grateful” pledging that “we shall make the best use” of the items and integrating them into whatever that we have to improve service delivery.

Dr. Ehanire told his visitors and donors that his team is “trying to reduce the rate of infection and improve service delivery so that “we can keep our fatality rate lower than what we have in other countries.”

He revealed that right now, Nigeria has 2.2% fatality rate while other countries are 4%, 5%. We hope that we can keep these fatalities lower with adequate messaging and appropriate information dissemination; and of course, the technical aspect of carrying out testing, isolation, treatment, etc; all of these data-driven and getting the entire system working smoother.”

The minister thereafter gave the directive to the Directors of Planning, Research and Statistics (and Permanent Secretary Designate), and the Director, Hospital Services of the Federal Ministry of Health who were present at the event to get going with fashioning out the strategy for the deployment of the donated equipment.

Taiwo, while reading a message from David Suh, the managing director of Samsung West Africa, explained that the items were meant to be delivered to the government to assist in the coronavirus containment.

“We are dedicating our resources to help so that we can emerge stronger together. Let’s stay safe”, he said.

Vanguard

