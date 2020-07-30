Covid-19: Kaiglo makes impressive outing with over 50, 000 users in one year

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Even as Covid-19 pandemic lingers, and global economy keeps experiencing unprecedented disruptions, online marketers are still busy smiling to the bank.

This has just reflected in the records of a new online market platform that helps entrepreneurs build brands, Kaiglo. The company just announced attaining and surpassing 50,000 users in just one year of operation.

It also said it recorded over 200 percent growth rate in merchants’ enrolment since the first quarter of this year.

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Victor Eze, at a recent press conference, said: “It has been a very busy 12 months for us. In spite of the ups and downs in the economy, we are seeing rays of light. Today, as we mark our first anniversary, we can tell you that new merchant enrolment on Kaiglo rose from 50% to 200% with more happy clients expressing their satisfaction with the platform so far and how it has helped them boost sales.

“Currently, we have more than 1000 merchants registered on the platform. Our monthly sales growth increased from 50% in 4th quarter of 2019 to 175% in the 2nd quarter of this year.

“Kaiglo has successfully processed and delivered more than 15,000 items in the past one year, with more than 70% delivered in Lagos alone where it currently has most of its operation”.

He described the platform as an online marketplace with a unique proposition for fashion entrepreneurs, market traders, and smart gadget dealers, adding that Kaiglo remains resolute in its determination to grow local brands and bring people’s favourite market closer to them no matter the location.

The conference was part of activities to herald the e-commerce’s first-anniversary celebration as a business in the country.

He used the opportunity to disclose some of the few investments the company has made within the year, to expand and stand strong.

According to him, “currently, the platform has more than 50,000 registered users. Within the year under review, the company also unveiled KGExpress; a logistics arm focused on pick-up and delivery to reduce the delivery time for its customers and general merchants.

He said: “KGExpress was launched to cater for the pain of the customers – longer wait times for deliveries can cause depression. The total delivery time includes travel time, loading time, unloading time and waiting time. Today, technology is so advanced that the optimization is being done at every step in order to reduce delivery time”.

Eze however, revealed the company’s plans to launch a world-class, Kaiglo mobile app, for Android and iOS users that will allow more Nigerians to sell and/or buy products seamlessly.

