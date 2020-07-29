COVID-19: Investors need to put resources into food production — Paul

Kindly Share This Story:

….our focus on Ogoja Rice investment remains paramount

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Chief Executive Officer, Santuscom Agro Hub, Ofana Paul, Wednesday, said investors need to put in resources into food production amid the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Ofana made the assertion in a statement signed by the Media Consultant to the firm, Ebriku John Friday, where he disclosed that there is a great investment opportunity in rice production by his firm, tagged ‘Ogoja Rice Investment Opportunity’.

According to him, the current economic situation deems it fit for more investment in food production as people are getting hungry and there is a looming food crisis as predicted by some renowned agricultural organizations, and also there is profitability doing that.

He said: “The economic situation in Nigeria calls for all hands to be on deck from both public and private sector, especially in the agricultural sector, which all Nigerians in other sectors depend on food.

“We decided to embark on massive investment in the rice value chain and called our brand OGOJA RICE to compete in the market and have a large grasp of the entire market in Nigeria, West and Central African countries.

“OGOJA RICE is of the cali55 rice specie and our rice field currently sits on 1, 000 hectares of land in Santuscom Agro Park in Ogoja, Cross River State. Right now we are already expanding to 3, 000 hectares because of the increasing demand for the commodity. Currently, we are producing 30 tonnes daily.

“On your investment, we can assure you that with 40 percent return and there are other benefits which include job creation and value addition, and it is geared towards mitigating food insecurity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This will help remedy the food security crisis predicted.

“Now we are working assiduously to meet market demand, and we have to do 300 to 400 tonnes per day, that is why we are opening the space for investors to come in under the crowd funding platform and the investors will earn 40 per cent Return On Investment.

“This investment opportunity was opened in June and will close August 27, 2020.

“We are assuring potential investors that we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, with a reputable insurance giant, Royal Exchange Insurance Plc., to cover all investors and investments made for the period of investment, which investors have nothing to fear in case of any eventuality.

“We in Santus Agro Hub have created a platform of investment for potential investors, which already many investors have put their resources into our Ogoja Rice farming project and it is year-round farming

“We have also attached the breakdown of the investment opportunity here for those who are interested; Diamond: N20 million; Platinum: N10 million; Gold: N5 million; and Silver: N1 million; Bronze: N N500,000; Starter: N100,000 which is with 40 per cent return in investment after six months.

“Interested investors should log on to www.kleenfarmer.com to fill the form online or visit our Ogoja or Abuja offices to obtain their forms and make further inquiries.

According to him (Ofana) the target for 2020 cropping season is 5, 000 hectares and we currently do 30 tonnes per day, which 1,000 hectares of the rice field is already there while expansion with backward integration of 25, 000 hectares is on that is being supported by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, under the Anchor Boroower Scheme, and the firm has over 1000 farmers in its Ogoja Rice field located at Santus Agro Park in Ogoja, Cross River State.

“It is pertinent to state here that the Ogoja Rice project has over 300 out-growers and it is a movement to make Nigeria rice sufficient, hence we are making it known to people that investing in Ogoja Rice, in particular, is far profitable than businesses like crude oil, bitcoin, cryptocurrency, bets, and others.

This is because we are into all year rice farming and everybody in Nigeria demands rice for their nutrition on daily basis, hence the demand is astronomical, which the Return On Investment, ROI, is over six times of what you have invested”, he stated.

