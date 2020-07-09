COVID-19, a long-tailed tornado, says Richard Quest

Kindly Share This Story:

CNN’s Business Editor-at-large, Richard Quest, has described COVID-19 as a tornado with a long tail, as it goes through the body, damaging things and leaving behind lasting effects.

He said: “Like many others, I am now coming to realise that I am living and suffering from the long tail of Covid-19.”

Quest tested positive for COVID-19 in April and has recovered, but warned “for those who have not had COVID, or witnessed the mess it leaves behind, again, I urge you, do whatever you can to avoid this tornado.

“It will roar through the body — kill some on the way, injure all in its path— and then when you think ‘well, thank God that’s gone’, look around, the damage is strewn everywhere and will be with you long after the crisis has passed.”

Speaking in an interview with CNN, he said he had tested negative for the virus and positive for the antibodies, and his doctor said it won’t return, but that there were days he felt that it had.

Quest added: “The cough has come back, without warning and seemingly for no reason; so has the fatigue. True, neither are as debilitating as when I had the actual virus, but they are back.

“The Covid cough is not like your usual cough-it-up deep cough (what doctors politely call a ‘productive cough’.

“It is very distinctive. It is a dry, raspy, wheezy, cough. In my case, lots of short, expelling gasps of air, followed by a long, deep, chest-wrenching expiration cough, that has standers-by wondering if I am going to keel over.

“I am also discovering new areas of damage: I have now become incredibly clumsy. I was never the most lissome person, no one ever called me graceful, but my clumsiness is off the chart.

“If I reach for a glass, or take something out of a cupboard, I will knock it, or drop it on the floor. I have tripped over the curb and gone flying. I fall over furniture.

“It is as if that part of my brain, which subconsciously adjusts hand and movement to obstacles it sees, isn’t working.

“At times there’s a sense of mild confusion. The micro delay in thought, the hesitation with a word. Nobody would notice, but me.

“My digestive system is peculiar, to say the least.”

