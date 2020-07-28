Construction of e-library by Lions Club is timely – Ayade

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River on Monday said the e-library project by the Canaan City Lions Club was timely in the face of COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

Ayade said this at the official hand over of the site for the project in the Cross River Library Complex in Calabar.

Ayade was represented by his Commissioner for Quality Education, Dr Godwin Amanke.

He said the library would be conducive for children to study because the library would be connected to the internet where information could be easily assessed.

According to him, the project is very key to the government.

”We will not joke with it. All the way in the project, we are with you, not just supporting, but collaborating with you to ensure that there are no encumbrances to the realisation of the project.

“On behalf of the people of Cross River, particularly the children for whom the project is intended, I congratulate the Canaan City Lions Club on the project and its other plans for the state,” Ayade said.

Speaking earlier, the Club President, Mr Nnaemeka Ohaeri, said that the Canaan City Lions Club had over the years been a pacesetter by identifying and completing projects that met the needs of the society.

“This year, the e-library project has been taken up and it is my belief that with the support of the governor and the ministry of quality education, the project will be completed in no time,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), however, reports that the Cross River Library in Calabar has been in a state of disrepair and disuse for many years with broken glasses, shelves, books and the premises being used for social events.

Vanguard News Nigeria

