Lagos Ultimate Lions Club pledges continued humanitarian support for communities

By Henry Obetta

The Lions International, Lagos Ultimate Lions Club, District 404B2 Nigeria, has reinstated its commitment to supporting the needy through humanitarian projects.

The club, as parts of its intervention for the 2026 Lions year, stated that they were going to carry out projects at the Onilekere Primary school, Ikeja.

They stated this, Sunday, at the celebration of the club’s 5th anniversary and Investiture of Lion Olayinka Aliyu as the 6th Club President of the Lagos Ultmate Lions Club.

The event also featured installation of new club officers, presentation of awards to dignitaries and outstanding memebrs and fundraising sessions

According to the newly installed President, Lion Olayinka Aliyu, the project involves rebuilding the vendor’s kitchen to support continued access to food, renovation of the school sick bay to aid first aid treatment, and revamping of the borehole to improve sanitation.

Aliyu, expressed gratitude to members for entrusting her with the responsibility to serve.

“I’m sincerely grateful to Almighty God for this incredible opportunity of serving in this capacity. I also want to thank our district governor, all cabinet officers Board of directors, past presidents and the entire members of our great club for this responsibility”

She asserted the club’s readiness to collaborate with NGOs, healthcare Institutions, government agencies and community groups while urging members, club officers and directors to support her in service.

In her remarks, District Governor, 404B2 Nigeria, Lion Oluwakemi Eribake, congratulated the President and urged her to lead with vision, humility and dedication to service.

She charged Aliyu and her team to remain focused on the club’s core values of service, compassion, and community development.

Eribake said “I encourage you and your team to serve with intentionality. Listen to the needs of your community, respond with creativity, and lead with purpose”

“As leaders, let us remember that service is most powerful when it transforms both those we serve and ourselves. May your tenure be filled with acts of kindness that bring hope, projects that spark change and commitment that leave legacy of true service.”