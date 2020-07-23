Charity foundations splash less privileged with palliatives

Kindly Share This Story:

Two charity foundations, namely, Prayer Pemu foundation, founded by Ambassador Prayer Pemu and Falusi Adedayo Omolade foundation, (FAOF) also founded by Ambassador Adedayo. O. Falusi, have visited the people of Sapele Local Government, (Elume), and the Maternal care unit at F.M.C Asaba, Delta State, to give them various gifts and assist them in offsetting their bills.

Disclosing this in a statement sent to Vanguard, the two foundations helped in various ways, ensuring that those visited were happy.

According to the statement, Pemu was said to have decided to send 20 dropout children back to school. On his own part, Falusi said: “I’m a testimony of Grace. “I don’t have much but I have God. I’m touched by the woman’s situation that was why I decided to split my account balance into two in order to clear her hospital debt. “After all God has said givers would never lack”.

The gift distributed include: food items, money and offsetting outstanding hospital debts especially for a woman who had twins but lost one and since been denied to go home after two months of her delivery because of 140,000 hospital debts.

