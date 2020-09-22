Mercy Wave Foundation set to support less privileged in the society

Kindly Share This Story:

Mercy Wave Foundation founded by Dr. Mercy Seaphora Uwakwe whose one of the visions is to promote human welfare, rights and support to both the needy and marginalised in the society, is not stopping in fulfilling this vision.

The evidence of this is its continuous outreach to different prisons in the country to liberate inmates who are helpless and those that have been unjustly incarcerated.

The foundation is embarking in another outreach in Aba prison where preparations have been made to set some inmates free who are still in the prison because of non-payment of fines.

This will be followed by another outreach to different hospitals within the country where preparations to pay hospital bills for some people who are held back in the hospitals because of inability to pay-up their bills, and so many others who cannot afford the bills required for their treatment to commence.

The processes have started to be completed by this September.

According to the founder Dr. Mercy Seaphora Uwakwe, the motto of the foundation which is humanity first is the driving force behind any project the Non Governmental Organisation is embarking upon.

During COVID 19, the foundation also gave palliatives to the Indigent people of Igbere where she hails from and several communities in Bende Local Government in Abia State in general at different times. This she has extended beyond the shores of the region to other parts of the country

Another objective of the NGO that they are not relenting on is Empowerment. This they have been doing through different free skills acquisition programs and vocational training which not less than 1000 people especially the youths, have benefited from. The NGO also support some of these programs by providing financial support for start-ups Small and Medium Enterprises.

The foundation has also assisted a lot of students across all categories of education by providing full scholarship scheme of which many have benefited, and many are still in the pipeline of enjoying the benevolence.

Dr. Mercy Uwakwe emphasised that it gives her so much joy to use her God- given resources to give succour to the less privilege and to contribute her quota to human development. She encouraged Privileged individuals in the Nigerian Society to always try to give back to the society because government cannot do everything for its citizens.

