CAN tasks churches in riverine communities on strict adherence to COVID-19 directives

By Chancel Bomadi

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has again, advised church leaders in riverine communities to comply strictly to COVID-19 directives in the state.

Chairman of CAN, Bomadi local government area, Delta state, Snr. Apt. Sunday Ekeremor gave the advice weekend in an enlarged meeting of the body at Bomadi, the council headquarters.

He noted that there was an urgent need to sensitize the church in riverine communities to adhere strictly to directives of CAN at the state level.

“In Romans 13:1 and 1Peter 2:13-14, the Bible says we should obey constituted authorities. What we want from the body of Christ here is compliance without excuses.

“Henceforth, all churches must have a signpost with the inscription, No Facemask, No Entry. No Sunday service should exceed 12 pm and Wednesday/Friday services must be two hours each.

“CAN have now employed the services of a town crier to go round Bomadi and environs to sensitize the church in riverine communities.

“We will go out on monitoring tomorrow (Sunday) and any church that defaults any of the directives, the pastor of the church will be arrested”, he said.

