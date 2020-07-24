Buhari’s ICT promoting research in Enugu Poly — Rector

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

RECTOR of Enugu State Polytechnic Iwollo, Prof Cletus Akubuilo has disclosed that the Information Communication Technology, ICT, initiatives of President Muhammadu Buhari was helping both staff and students of the institution in the conduct of academic research.

Akubuilo said that with the federal government’s installation of Tertiary Institution Knowledge Center, TIKC, in the institution, research has been made easier and arouses appetite for learning.

Akubuilo made the disclosure, yesterday, when the Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, Alhaji Isa Ali Ibrahim, commissioned the Universal Service Provision Fund, USPF-TIKC facility in the Polytechnic, Iwollo, Ezeagu Local government Area of Enugu state.

Tertiary Institution Knowledge Center, TIKC, is one of the projects being implemented by Universal Service Provision Fund, USPF, for providing ICT and broadband access to lacking and underserved institutions and communities across Nigeria.

The project involves the provision of four major components of ICT tools, power tools, connectivity tools and non ICT tools to help students and staff in research and assist management of the institution in the implementation of programmes and policies.

“This is indeed a great achievement and the first ICT project of its kind from the federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to be executed and commissioned in the polytechnic.

“The Polytechnic family applauds the Honourable Minister for ensuring that the developmental agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari in the area of ICT is achieved. We confidently assure you of adequate use of the centre to enable staff and students have robust access to online materials in the course of conducting research and teaching,” Akubuilo said.

Conducting the virtual commissioning, conducted in four facilities, nationwide, the Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim said that the federal government was committed to bridging the gap created by Covid-19, where civil servants could do their work irrespective of distance.

He advised civil servants in the states and local governments to embrace the digital economy for transparency and accountability.

