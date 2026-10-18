Macron should suspend Nigeria visit, prioritise France — Onoh

By Emma Nnadozie

Former South-East presidential spokesman, Denge Josef Onoh, has urged French President Emmanuel Macron to suspend his planned state visit to Nigeria, scheduled for October 28 and 29, 2026, arguing that France’s domestic challenges should take priority over international engagements.

Onoh, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Sunday, said Macron should focus on addressing the unrest in France rather than proceeding with diplomatic engagements abroad.

He argued that leadership required a strong response to domestic crises, adding that the French president should reconsider the timing of his planned visit.

“True statesmanship requires prioritising the home front when the foundations are shaking,” Onoh said.

“President Macron cannot be seen playing global politics and chasing bilateral photo-ops in Abuja while the streets of Paris and other French cities are burning. You do not go structural shopping in Africa when your own house is on fire.”

Onoh expressed sympathy with the French government and citizens over the unrest, saying the situation was painful for people who considered France home or had experienced its hospitality and culture.

He said the crisis threatened the social fabric underpinning France’s cultural heritage and urged the country to prioritise its longstanding values.

“It is time for the French government to focus on enduring French values over temporary political values,” he said.

Turning to Nigeria’s political climate, Onoh argued that Macron’s visit at this time would be a misplaced priority, particularly as the country prepares for the 2027 general elections.

“Nigeria has its problems, and it is the sole responsibility of Nigerians to focus on and solve their own problems,” he said, adding that the country should concentrate on electing a leader capable of rebuilding the economy and restoring institutional credibility.

Onoh described the planned visit as a potential distraction, arguing that France should address its domestic challenges before pursuing further diplomatic engagements.

He cited the postponement of a planned state visit by Britain’s King Charles III to France in March 2023, which was delayed amid protests over pension reforms, as an example of how domestic unrest could affect diplomatic schedules.

He also referenced the civil unrest of May 1968 under former French President Charles de Gaulle and the suburban riots of 2005 under former President Jacques Chirac to support his argument that French leaders had previously prioritised domestic crises.

Onoh urged the Nigerian presidency to consider the implications of Macron’s domestic challenges for bilateral engagements, including prospective agreements on the economy, energy and security.

“We love diplomacy, and Nigeria remains a premier destination for global partnerships. However, we need a French President who is stable at home to partner with us effectively abroad,” he said.

“For the sake of the French people and the integrity of international diplomacy, President Macron should stay in Paris, face the protesters, address their grievances, and reschedule his Nigerian visit for a time when France is not burning.”

The statement did not provide independent details about the scale or nature of the current unrest in France. Onoh’s call for Macron to suspend the visit represents his position on the timing of the planned diplomatic engagement.