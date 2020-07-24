Buhari re- appoints Joseph Ari as DG ITF

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the reappointment of Sir Joseph Ari as the Director General of the Industrial Training Fund, ITF.

The approval is contained in a letter to the Minister by the Chief of Staff to the President dated 16th of July, 2020.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Doctor Nasir Sani-Gwarzo in a statement congratulated Sir Joseph Ari for his reappointment.

Doctor Sani-Gwarzo therefore advised him to consolidate on his successes recorded so far in the first term in ITF to further ensure the realization of President Buhari’s Administration agenda on job creation and youth empowerment.

It would be recalled that Sir Joseph Ari was first appointed as the DG of ITF in 2016 and served for four years. His reappointment takes effect from September 26, 2020.

Vanguard

