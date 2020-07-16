Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: NLC, ULC settle crisis

—Ajaero emerges new Deputy President of NLC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and the United Labour Congress, ULC, have settled their lingering crisis that weakened the labour struggle in the country.

President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba disclosed this at a joint meeting of the two Labour centres in Abuja on Thursday.

The briefing was attended by the President of the ULC, Comrade Joe Ajaero and the executive members of the center.

Comrade Ajaero was announced as the new Deputy President of the NLC.

Details later…

