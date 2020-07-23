Breaking:  NDDC Probe: Senate indicts self,  FG

Kindly Share This Story:

…Calls for sack of IMC of NDDC

…Calls for refund of Extra Budgetary Expenditure of N4.923 Billion

…Urges Presidency to take Over control of NDDC, Not the Minister

…Debates on Report still on going

By Henry Umoru

The Senate on Thursday indicted itself for not carrying out an effective oversight function on the activities of the Interim Management Committee, IMC of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC that led to the rot and high level of corruption in the interventionist agency.

The Senate has also indicted the Federal Government, the IMC for the problems. The Senate has also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei-led Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over alleged financial recklessness.

The Upper chamber also called on the current IMC to refund the N4.923billion it paid to staff and contractors in breach of the procurement process and approvals.

The Upper Chamber at the moment is deliberating the report of the Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi, APC, Ekiti North led Ad-hoc Committee on Investigation of the alleged Financial Reckelessness in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The Senate also recommended that the NDDC should be returned to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) for proper supervision.

The agency which was formerly supervised by the SGF is now being oversighted by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, under Senator Godswill Akpabio, following recent directives by the presidency.

The resolutions of the Senate are sequel to the consideration and adoption of the recommendations of its “Ad hoc Committee on the investigation of the alleged financial recklessness in the NDDC.”

In his presentation, Adetunmbi said: “In conclusion, the Committee noted that it is difficult to find a correlation between Niger Delta community development and cash invested in the zone.

“Continued cash injection in the Niger Delta challenge issue has not worked under the various IMCs.

“It may be useful at this juncture for the Government to intervene by stepping down the EIMC (Executive Interim Management Committee), thereby helping them leave the stage for a properly constituted board with specific mandate to address the pains of the Niger Delta people.”

“The Committee said that the IMC should be made to refund extra budgetary expenditure of N4.923billion payment to staff and contractors in breach of the procurement process and approvals.

Monies to be refunded by the IMC include cost for overseas travel to the United Kingdom in the sum of N85.7million, Scholarships Grants – N105.5million, Union Members trip to Italy – N164.2million, Lassa Fever Kit – N1.96billon, Public Communication – N1.2billion and COVID-19 Relief -N1.49billon.”

