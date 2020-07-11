BREAKING: Lagos records another building collapse in less than 24 hours

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

In less than 24 hours after a three-storey building collapsed on Freeman Street, leaving three people dead and nine others injured, another building has collapsed, Saturday evening, at No 312, Ijegun Road, Ikotun.

The building with nine shops and 15 rooms was said to have suffered a partial collapse from the rear but the incident did not record loss of life or injuries.

Before the unfortunate incident, the building was said to have shown signs of being distressed due to some cracks on the walls.

Also, similar distressed signs were noticed on both the pillars and decking.

Fortunately for the occupants, they all escaped unhurt and have been evacuated by the state response team.

The building has since been cordoned off.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the incident.

