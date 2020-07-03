Kindly Share This Story:

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that midfielder Thiago Alcantara has expressed a desire to leave the club this summer.

The 29-year-old, who has just one year remaining on his contract, has been heavily linked with Liverpool, with some reports even suggesting that a deal could be close to completion.

Speaking to Bild, Rummenigge confirmed that Thiago has asked to leave and added that they will ensure they find a buyer this summer.

“We don’t want to lose him for free,” Rummenigge explained. “We negotiated seriously with him but it looks like he wants to try something new before the end of his career.

“We never had any contact with Liverpool. If he wants to go there, we will have to deal with it. ”

However, despite Thiago’s imminent departure, Rummenigge confirmed that Bayern does not intend to bid for Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz, who is wanted by both Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The executive went into more detail about the decision to pass up on Havertz to Sport1, saying: “I’ll be very clear: We won’t be financially able to sign Havertz this year. Not just FC Bayern, but all of Europe are currently facing major financial challenges as long as it is not possible to play in front of spectators again.

“Whether he goes abroad is a decision that Bayer Leverkusen and the player have to make. To be honest, I’m the same as Rudi Völler as I hope Havertz stays in Leverkusen for at least another year. Because we are interested in competing for his signature.”

Well, this all comes as good news to both Liverpool and Chelsea fans.

For Thiago, reports have claimed that he has already reached a verbal agreement over a switch to Anfield, and he is already thought to have said goodbye to his teammates after winning his seventh Bundesliga title.

If he does head to England, he could be joined by Havertz, who is near the top of Frank Lampard’s wish list, Chelsea. Bayern were thought to be leading the race for the German at one point, but now there is one less obstacle for Chelsea to overcome.

