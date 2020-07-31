Bauchi Governor debunks allegations leveled against him

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi state ,Tuesday, debunked all the allegations levelled against him by a former Speaker, House of Representatives.

Bala debunked the allegations while answering questions from Government House Correspondents shortly after receiving in audience, communities of Dass, Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa Federal constituency who paid him a solidarity visit at the Government House Bauchi.

He said despite the allegations by the federal lawmaker, he does not hold malice against the former speaker even as he said he joined politics not to make money, but to serve the electorate through good representation.

“I am highly emotional and I feel with the sense of fulfillment and appreciation to the electorate of Bauchi especially Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro without any interventions they brought their leaders in front of Government House Bauchi to affirm their loyalty and readiness to continue in the movement we have started in PDP irrespective of what happened with regards to the defection of our brother, Honorable Yakubu Dogara.”

“Yes his defection is a regrettable development, it is unfortunate because he is a young man that we loved so much, but he decided to come to show his true colour.

The Governor who expressed gratitude to the delegation for the visit, reassured them of his administration’s desire to ensure their safety at all times in addition to the provision of social amenities.

“I must to appreciate you for what you did to me in 2019 general election, the votes I scored is more than that of Yakubu Dogara, it shows that you participated fully in my election.”

“I am doing politics not for money but for my people, I have never disrespected Yakubu Dogara despite the allegations.”

The Governor who regretted the defection of Yakubu Dogara, wished him well in his future political ambitions and endeavours.

“He will continue to be my brother, but I think he should think that, all what he is doing now is not good for him.”

The leadership of the PDP in constituency, who led the communities on the solidarity, said the visit is to reaffirm their support and loyalty to the governor.

The PDP leaders assured Governor Bala Bala that despite Dogara’s defection, they are in full support of his administration.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: