Amotekun to employ 3,000 personnel in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

THE leadership of the Oyo state security outfit, Amotekun said it had received an approval to recruit 3,000 personnel ahead of its the formal take off.

The Chairman of the outfit, General Kunle Togun, also explained that interested applicants are expected to apply online.

General Togun who was a former Director of Military Intelligence and Deputy Director-General of the state security service explained that Oyo State has been divided into five zones to ensure effective mobilisation and training of men for the security job.

The retired intelligence chief explained that among those to be recruited are hunters, vigilante groups and Agbekoya members who are residents in various communities and whose age ranges between 18 and 60.

The Amotekun Chairman gave an assurance that when the outfit became fully operational, the people of the state would soon go to sleep with their two eyes closed.

He decried a situation in recent past when farmers could no longer go to their farms as a result of the invasion by Fulani herdsmen.

General Togun said that in line with the mandate given to the Amotekun Corps by the Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, everything possible would be done to ensure that Oyo state is not only peaceful but investors friendly.

Just last week, leaders of both Agbekoya and Soludero Hunters said wrong people would be employed if applicants registered online.

The two groups said due to the nature of the operations of the outfit, it would be safer to use traditional means in employing people.

They suggested that they should take oath to guide against compromise and disloyalty.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: