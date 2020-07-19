Agency develops Solar powered kiosk for Covid-19 quick test center

Kindly Share This Story:

…to cushion spread

With the outbreak of Covid19 pandemic in Nigeria, the quest towards ensuring solutions through innovations becomes a priority.

Against this backdrop, an agency, Elite Logistics and Development Services has come up with a multi capacity solar project called “Elite Solar Kiosk.”

Speaking to newsmen at the unveiling of the project in their Lagos office at Fatai Idowu Arobieke Street, Lekki phase 1, recently, the project Director, David Adesanya, stated that the multi-purpose capacity Elite Solar Kiosks can be adopted for Covid19 quick testing centers.

“The made in Nigeria ‘Elite Solar Kiosk’ works 100% off-grid and is designed as a one-stop, multi-user, quick-build, that can be easily transported, set up anywhere regardless of the environment and to be used as quick testing centers for Covid19,” says Adesanya.

He also mentioned that it can be easily installed at public event, bank premises, market entrance, public and private places that attract crowd. According to him, “this will sustainably support efforts being made to significantly manage the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria,” Adesanya added.

He further explained the need for government and private organizations in the country to acquire this multi function kiosk for the purpose of quick test of individuals against the spread of the virus in Nigeria.

Adesanya noted that the Elite Solar Kiosks has been built to effectively deliver a full day service, with an extensive battery capacity that could last about 10 hours after sunset.

“Elite Solar Kiosks is currently been used to sustain the effectiveness of several World Bank assisted projects like the Agro-processing, productivity enhancement and livelihood improvement support – APPEALS Project. With the power challenges in the country, which makes it impossible to get quick testing results especially in rural areas, Elite solar kiosk can of good help,” Adesanya said.

He mentioned that the new Elite Solar Kiosk is opened for modifications to suite the demands, requirements and flexibility of the Nigeria environment and has promised to make modifications where necessary.

