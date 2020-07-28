50 Cent apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for mocking shooting

Kindly Share This Story:

50 Cent is apologizing for trolling Megan Thee Stallion on social media after the “Savage” singer revealed she was shot in her feet.

On Monday, the “In Da Club” rapper, 45, reposted a video from an Instagram Live Megan, 25, shared, in which she confirmed the incident and addressed the “fake ass narratives” that were being discussed online.

“Damn I didn’t think this s—t was real,” 50 cent captioned the clip in response. “It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m glad your feeling better and i hope you can accept my apology. [sic] I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if i knew you was really hurt sorry.”

It is unclear which meme the “Power” producer shared. There are no longer any memes that refer to the incident on his social media.

On July 15, Megan first revealed on her Instagram that she had suffered gunshot wounds the weekend prior due to a “crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

She did not name her attacker, but sources later exclusively told Page Six that rapper Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan while she was “trying to leave” his vehicle after they had a dispute inside the car.

Megan then shared that she was “traumatized” by the experience, and slammed those making light of her situation.

“Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own,” she tweeted. “It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real-life hurt and traumatized.”

