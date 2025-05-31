The slap, the silence, and the cost of being a man, By Stephanie Shakaa

This isn’t about Macron’s wife. It’s about the slap we never hear. The men who bleed silently. The ones we forget.

It happened in a flash. During a diplomatic visit to Southeast Asia. Macron’s wife, Brigitte cupped his face with her hand and pushed.

He claimed it was playful. Or was it?

Some saw it as jest. Others cringed. A few debated it seriously. But the internet did what it always does. It laughed.

The video went viral. Social media erupted. Memes bloomed. Comedians found new material. Commentators hailed her as a “strong woman,” unafraid to touch power even if that power was her husband, the President of France.

“He’s calm.”

“She’s fierce.”

“Marriage goals.”

“She taught him in nursery school, now she’s disciplining him like a child.

Macron 47,Brigitte 72.

And when Macron responded with a smile and dismissed it as “horseplay,” the moment passed. Or so it seemed.

But let’s stop here. Let’s reverse the roles. Imagine for a moment that it had been Macron who cupped Brigitte’s face and pushed her in the same setting on camera before the watching world. Same gesture. Same stage. Would we still be laughing?

Would the jokes still land, or would they implode under the weight of outrage? Would headlines scream Macron Manhandles Wife? Would human rights groups demand answers? Wouldn’t political pressure mount for an apology or even resignation?

That’s the uncomfortable question. Because that single slap, light as it seemed, peeled back a cultural truth we don’t like to face.Our outrage is not rooted in principle, it’s rooted in gender.

We say we want equality, but we practice double standards. We’ve learned to spot harm against women, to call it out, to demand justice. But when men are on the receiving end, we often laugh or look away.Men experience domestic violence too. The men are accomplices to this menace because they want to retain the title Alpha Males.

We’ve normalized male pain. We’ve minimized it. Mocked it. Made it taboo. Men are taught early. Never cry. Never complain. If you cry you’re seen like a girl.Take the hit in silence. So they do. They laugh off humiliation. Bury bruises beneath banter. Frame pain as pride. Because in this world, vulnerability makes a man appear weak.

And weak men are expendable. This is why men die younger. Why widows outnumber widowers. It’s not biology alone,it’s burden. It’s the silent toll of emotional suppression, of shouldering pain without protest, of absorbing violence and stress without release of going through domestic violence and hiding it.

And when they do crack under pressure, under expectations, under ridicule it’s often too late. A man being mistreated isn’t a meme. It’s a mirror. A reflection of a culture that only validates vulnerability when it wears a woman’s face. Macron’s moment matters not because it was violent, but because of what it revealed. That even the most powerful man in France cannot afford to look weak not to his wife, not to his country, not to the world. And if a President must brush off public humiliation with a smile, what chance does an ordinary man have to speak up, to ask for help, to be believed?

This isn’t about Macron. Or Brigitte. Or that slap. It’s about us. It’s about how we see pain. Whose pain we recognize. Whose we ridicule. And whose we erase.

Love should never humiliate. Playfulness should never come at the expense of dignity. And gender should never determine whose hurt is real.

He didn’t react. Not because it didn’t hurt but because men have been conditioned to absorb moments like that without flinching.

To lower their eyes. To offer a half-smile. To move on. But what if we stopped laughing? What if we listened instead?

Because some of the kindest, quietest men you know are breaking and they’re doing it alone.

They leave no bruises, only high blood pressure. No screams, only silence. They die behind jokes. They ache behind calm.

That slap wasn’t just hers. It was society’s. A reminder that we still expect men to be made of stone and forget that even stones crack when no one’s watching.

We speak of equality, but we only allow men to feel when they’ve won, when they’re strong, when they’re unshaken.

It’s time to change that. Let’s stop mocking men when they flinch. Stop dismissing their pain. Stop equating silence with strength and tears with failure. Because until we do, we’ll keep losing good men not to war or violence, but to stress, loneliness, and the kind of pain that doesn’t make noise.

If we truly care about justice, then every human being deserves the dignity of their pain regardless of gender.

Let masculinity mean more than endurance. Let it mean wholeness the right to be strong, yes, but also soft. To be brave, and still be broken.

To feel, and survive. Let’s listen to men especially when they go quiet. Because in that silence lives a grief the world still hasn’t learned how to hold.

Let’s choose empathy over entertainment. Before another smile hides a funeral. Let create a world where pain is not seen as a gender static and where strength includes the courage to say “This hurt me”

Because when men are finally allowed to feel pain,they just might survive.

Vanguard News