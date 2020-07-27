2020 List of 100 most reputable Africans announced

Reputation Poll International, a leading global reputation-management firm, has released the 2020 list of 100 Most Reputable Africans. The list features 47 women and 53 men from diverse sectors including; Leadership, Entertainment, Advocacy, Education and Business. The selection Criteria are: Integrity, Visibility and Impact.
Very prominent personalities featured in the list include: Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed; Nigeria’s Dr. Paul Enenche, South Africa’s Prof. Wiseman L. Nkuhlu, Chancellor of the University of Pretoria and Chairman of Rothschild (SA); Guinean Economist Cellou Dalein Diallo, and Cameroon’s Dr. Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.
On Governance: the list features 2 African Presidents, one Vice President and policy makers.
On Business: South Africa’s Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe, Ethiopia’s Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu and Nigeria’s Folorunso Alakija are featured for their works across the Globe.
On Leadership: Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Sierra Leone’s Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE, Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo Iweala and Ghana’s former Vice Chancellor of University of Cape Coast, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang
The above luminaries are joined by other great Africans who are celebrated for their Social Impact, as well as Social Entrepreneurship, that are transforming businesses in Africa and affecting lives positively without controversy.
Reputation Poll, known globally for its annual ranking of the 100 Most Reputable People on Earth and Most Reputable CEOs in various countries, is also poised to announce a new set of research on 100 Most Reputable Charity Organizations on earth.
During the announcement of the list by the incoming African Chairperson of the Review and Audit Committee/Member of the Board, Ms. Beldina Auma, Chair Emeritus, World Bank Group-IMF African Society and President of SCIP-International, LLC, made mention of the Organizations’ continued focus and commitment in honouring individuals, organizations and brands that consistently impact lives positively around the world and in Africa.
READ ALSO: Ethiopia passes gun control law to tackle surge in violence
It is important to note that the ranking is in alphabetical order.
Abdessattar Ben Moussa || President, Tunisian Human Rights League
Abiy Ahmed || Prime Minister, Ethiopia
Acha Leke || Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company
Achille Mbembe || Political Scientist
Adama Gorou (Adams) || Human Potential Catalyst
Agnes Kalibata || President, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa
Akinwumi Adesina Dr. || President, African Development Bank
Amadou Diaw || Founder, Forum de Saint Louis
Amadou Gallo || Managing Director NBA Africa
Amadou Mahtar Ba || Executive Chairman, AllAfrica Global Media Inc.
Amani Abou-Zeid || Commissioner, African Union Commission
Amina C. Mohamed || Cabinet Secretary, Kenya
Angélique Kidjo || Musician
Anna Kajumulo Tibaijuka || Member of Parliament, Tanzania
Anne Makinda || Politician
Anthony Navo Jnr || Founder, African Young Voices
Arikana Chihombori Quao.Dr || Educator, Policy Leader
Asha-Rose Migiro || Diplomat
Ashish Thakkar || Founder Mara Group
Basetsana “Bassie” Kumalo || Businesswoman.
Belay Begashaw || DG, The Sustainable Development Goals Center for Africa
Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu || Entrepreneur
Bineta Diop || Founder, Femmes Africa Solidarité Senegal
Carlos Lopes || Economist
Caster Semenya || Olympic Athlete
Catherine Adoyo Prof. || Professor, George Washington University
Cellou Dalien Diallo || Economist and Politician
Collen Mashawana || Philanthropist
Denis Mukwege || Founder, Panzi Hospital
Divine Ndhlukula || Managing Director, SECURICO
Donald Kaberuka || Board Chair, Global Fund
Edith Brou || Digital Entrepreneur
Ellinah Wamukoya (Bishop) || Clergy
Elsie S. Kanza || Head of Africa, World Economic Forum
Emma Inamutila Theofelus || Deputy Minister, Namibia
Enenche Paul Dr || Senior Pastor, Dunamis Int’l Gospel Centre
Fadumo Dayib || Politician
Fatou Bensouda || Prosecutor, ICC
Félix Tshisekedi || President, Democratic Republic of the Congo
Femi Otedola || Chair, Forte Oil PLC
Folorunso Alakija || Businesswoman and philanthropist
Francis Arinze (Cardinal) || Cardinal, Roman Catholic Church
Fred Swaniker || Founder, African Leadership Academy, Ghana
Georges Rebelo Chikoti || Diplomat
Hafez Ghanem || Vice President, World Bank
Hajer Sharief || Co-Founder, Together we build it, Libya
Hamadoun Touré || Executive Director, SMART Africa
Hanna Tetteh || Head, United Nations Office to the African Union
Ibrahim Hassane Mayaki || CEO, NEPAD
Ilwad Elman || Director, Elman Peace and Human Rights Center
Isatou Alwar Graham || Lawyer and writer
Ishaq Usman Bello (Justice) || Chief Judge FCT Abuja
Jackie Chimhanzi. Dr || CEO, African Leadership Institute
James Alix Michel || Former President of Seychelles
Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang (Prof) || Former Vice Chancellor, University of Cape Coast
Jelani Aliyu || Automotive Designer, General Motors
Jewel C. Howard Taylor.H.E || Vice President, Liberia
Johannes Gawaxab || Governor, Bank of Namibia
José Eduardo Agualusa || Journalist and writer
Kabirou Mbodje || Founder, Wari Group
Ken Kwaku .Dr || International Investment & Corporate Governance Expert
Kumi Naidoo || Secretary-General Amnesty International
Kwesi Botchwey Prof. || Former Minister of Finance Ghana and Professor,
Lamin Momodou Manneh || Lead, Regional Hub UNDP Africa
Leymah Gbowee || Founder, Gbowee Peace Foundation
Louise Mushikiwabo || Secretary-General, Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie
Lwazi Bam || CEO, Deloitte Africa
Macsuzy Mondon || Minister, Seychelles
Major Seynabou Diouf || Police United Nation
Manasseh Azure Awuni || Journalist
Margaret Blick Kigozi Prof || Consultant, UNIDO
Maria do Carmo Silveira || Former Prime Minister of São Tomé and Príncipe’s
Mariéme Jamme || Founder, iamtheCODE
Matshidiso Moeti .Dr || Regional Director for Africa, World Health Organization (WHO)
Mensa Otabil || Theologian
Mia Couto || Biologist and writer
Michelle Ndiaye || Director, Institute for Peace and Security Studies
Mohamed El Kettani || CEO Attijariwafa Bank
Mohamed ElBaradei || Law scholar and diplomat who served as Vice-President of Egypt
Mutahi Kagwe || Cabinet Secretary for Health, Republic of Kenya
Ngozi Okonjoi-Iweala. Dr || Board Chair, Gazi, Nigeria
Nhlamu Dlomu || Global Head of People, KPMG
Nobuhle Judith Dlamini Nxasana Dr. || Businesswoman and Author
Patrick Awuah || Founder, Ashesi University
Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba || Director, Kenya School of Law
Paul Kagame H.E || President Rwanda
Peter Tabichi || Teacher
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka || Executive Director, UN Women
Precious Moloi-Motsepe Dr. || Entrepreneur
Shamila Batohi || Director, National Prosecuting Authority
Sheila Tlou || Co-Chair, Global HIV Prevention Coalition
Tony Ojobo .Dr || Public policy expert
Vera Songwe. Dr || UN Under Secretary General and Executive Director of UNECA,
Vincent Rague || Co-founder of Catalyst Principal Partners,
Wided Bouchamaoui || Co-Founder, Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet,
Winnie Byanyima || Director UNAIDS,
Wiseman L. Nkuhlu Prof || Chancellor, University of Pretoria
Wycliffe A. Oparanya || Politician
Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE || Mayor, Freetown, Sierra Leone
Zweli Mkhize Dr. || Minister, South Africav