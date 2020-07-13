13 students get N16m from NSE

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

In its readiness to strategically bring more Nigerians to read and practice engineering advocacy and to grow the practice of the profession in all its ramifications, Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, gave scholarships worth 16 Million to 13 best overall students that sat for the 2020 UTME Examination.

The Scholarship which will cover tuition fees is expected to be created with a trust fund account for five years and will be warehoused and managed by an independent committee.

In his address the President of NSE, Engr. Babagana Mohammed FNSE, at the unveiling of 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination Best Brains in Engineering ceremony held at NEC Building in Lagos recently, disclosed that scholarship is in twin criteria of selection.

First were outrightly best overall performers in terms of scores recorded by students at the 2020 UTME examination. And Geopolitical Merit Consideration which is cash backed scheme with modalities clearly spelled out.

He explained that the five years scholarship was given to the students to choose their preferred local universities.

His words: “The society is at the vanguard of the drive to create the talents and workforce that will transform the nation. Saying, “We must light up tomorrow today.

“If we fail to take affirmative action to support, inspire, promote, and indeed remove the barriers to knowledge and skill-driven society, we would not consider ourselves successful. We must, therefore, intervene when and where we should.

“In fact with more of these direct collaborative, non -governmental, motivated interventions and schemes, we will lay the foundation for a tech-savvy generation that will be capable of competing with and besting their peers from other parts of the globe.

“It is our sacred responsibility to position the Engineering profession and future workforce to be in a position to play a critical role in our evolving Society where technical skills and creativity will be highly sought after.

“The seeds for Nigerian and indeed African technological transformation and breakthrough need to be planted and nurtured today. “Science can amuse and fascinate us all, but it is Engineering that changes the World.

“The Engineer has been, and is, a maker of history. Scientists study the World as it is, Engineers, create the World that has never been. The way to succeed is to double our failure rate.

“We are all aware of our challenges today. They are all easy to see because we do not lack sight. What we lack and need, is the foresight and the power to envision what tomorrow will look like and steps and measures that are required to mitigate the drawbacks in order to advance our nation.

“We also plan to launch a mentoring program called “Bridging the Gap “with this set of students as the first beneficiaries. They will be assigned mentors that will ensure that they stay focused and disciplined throughout the duration of their studies.

“This scheme will be launched next month. The specific date will be announced later. This scholarship and mentorship scheme marks a clear departure from the past. It is an attempt by the engineering profession to have a handshake with the society through parents, guardians, and pupils”, he explained.

He however enjoined Nigerians especially the professionals in engineering to support the scheme with their time, talent, and substance whenever it is needed.

Vanguard

