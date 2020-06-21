Why GMG boss can’t be underrated

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rita Chioma

Amidst the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Nigeria music scene is set to explode once again as another fast rising Afropop singer and songwriter, Olajide Orodo better known as GMG Boss from Ogun State, who is signed onto Glory Music Group is never ready to stop disturbing the airwaves with his scintillating and explosive streetpop music.

The serial entrepreneur and entertainment business mogul with his jaw-breaking vibes according to industry observers, is in a class of its own, as no such quality of lyrics and production are found anywhere in the country at the moment.

A flash back to when he dropped “Shaye” released in the summer of 2019 which was followed by “Olo $” in December 2019 would knock anyone dozing off to their feet to groove to the rave of the moment.

READ ALSO :

His songs were well received, gaining massive airplay on radio and TV stations around the world.

Orodo’s recent song which has gone viral titled “Matter” is no doubt going to go places like others he has dropped as within 24 hours, it has garnered over 10,000 views on YouTube with more records expected to be broken.

Before we could say jack, over 300,000 audiomack streams was recorded setting a standard record for an artiste just like Mayorkun, Rema, Reekado Banks etc.

For his fans who have been craving to know more about GMG Boss, his passion for music knows no bounds and he is no doubt, one of the most talented emerging stars in the African continent. Why won’t he be considered a racer for the Next Rated Artiste award?

Because of his lyrical prowess, songs like “Matter,” “Olo $” and others are driving the social media frenzied. It is worthy of note that no other artiste right now can compete with the level and speed that GMG Boss is headed and it is hope that just as top organisations have continued to set eyes on him, awards and endorsements would certainly continue to flow in, not just in Nigeria, but outside the shores of the country.

GMG Boss can never be underrated. He’s the next Big Thing.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: