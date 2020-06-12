What Buhari should do to reposition NDDC – IYC, LNYL

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

YOUTHS from Ijaw ethnic nationality under the umbrella body of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC and League of Niger Youth Leaders, LNYL, have advised President Muhammadu Buhari to transfer the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC from the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs back to the Presidency for proper monitoring of the agency.

The youths who expressed dismay on the controversy currently trailing the commission alleged that the interventionist agency has become a platform for political battle by politicians who have reduced it to a “looting ground.”

The youths in a joint statement by the IYC secretary-general, Frank Akiefa and LNYL coordinator, Okporu Augustine, explained that it has become disappointing and shameful that under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari, the NDDC has lost focus and become a platform for political battle by politicians.

They said: “Desperate politicians have reduced the NDDC to looting ground and the commission is now a conduit pipe for politicians to fleece our common patrimony. We are calling on President Buhari to remove the NDDC from the supervision of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and be taken to the Presidency as it was before.

“That we are calling on the National Assembly to carry out a holistic investigation on the affairs of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) and also call on Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to also swing into action by investigating the corruption allegations levelled against some members of the National Assembly by the NDDC.”

The groups also appealed to President Buhari to adhere to the rule of law by abiding to the act establishing the commission and constitute a substantive board for the NDDC saying, “we are not against the forensic audit but the substantive board of the commission be appointed to carry out their primary responsibilities.”



