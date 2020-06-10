Video: Major headlines in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

The rift between the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki and the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, continues to grow worse as the party primary in the state draws closer.

The national leadership of APC has set-up a committee to screen the six governorship aspirants in Edo state, a move some political observers have said is a crucial step in crippling the second term ambition of the Edo State Governor.

Meanwhile, The Lagos chapter of the APC has dissolved all political groups within the party. The National leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has been accused of having strained relationship with the immediate past governor of Osun State, Mr Rauf Aregbesola. These groups were said to be loyal to the minister of internal affairs, Rauf Aregbesola. But in a swift reaction, The National leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu denied having any rift with the Minister.

In Katsina, angry youths have taken to the street to burn down the billboards of President Muhammadu Buhari where he appeared alongside the state Governor, Aminu Masari.

On security matters, The Southern and Middle belt leaders’ forum has urged the federal government to stop the entry of herdsmen from other African countries into Nigeria.

Vanguard

