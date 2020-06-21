Kindly Share This Story:

Luck smiled on Mbaise-born nine-year-old Master Joseph Oluomachi Opara, on Sunday, as Governor Hope Uzodinma announced that he has adopted the singing sensation as his child and undertook to personally sponsor him from primary school to Catholic priesthood.

Before Governor Uzodimma adopted the nine-year-old Opara, he made waves on the internet at the weekend with a video of his Catholic hymn songs, which marked him out as a specially-talented kid singer.

This attracted instant applause and commendations from the public.

Announcing the good news to the Opara family home in Nekede Mechanic Village in Owerri on Sunday, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said the governor sent him to inform the family that he has adopted their son as his own child and will personally take over full responsibility for training him until he becomes a Rev. Father which he said is his ambition.

Emelumba said: “His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, was so excited after listening to the video of Master Opara that he directed me to locate you and inform you that from today Joseph is now his child and that since he wants to become a Catholic priest, he will take up the responsibility of training him from his present Primary 4 class until he is ordained a priest.”

Joseph’s father, Berneth Opara, said he was very grateful to the governor for his magnanimity.

He added: “Please, thank our performing governor for me. God has used him to bless my family,” just as Joseph himself was full of gratitude to the governor.

