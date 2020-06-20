UPDATED: Oshiomhole’s ward executives lift suspension

Kindly Share This Story:

.Ward Chairman kicks, says he remains suspended

.As Rivers APC sends replacement for Giadom

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Seventeen out of the 27 members of the executives of the APC in Ward 10, Etsako West local government of Edo state lifted the suspension slammed on Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

This was as the Rivers state chapter of the APC has written the South-South Zonal Executive Committee indicating its resolve to fill the office of the Deputy National Secretary of the party.

The Hilliard Eta-led NWC had earlier declared the office vacant, saying its occupant, Chief Victor Giadom had resigned to contest in the 2019 general elections.

Oshiomhole’s suspension lifted

Reading out the resolution of June 4 ward executive meeting held at the APC Secretariat in Apana-Uzairue, Edo state, Secretary of the Ward, Emuakemeh Sule said; “We the undersigned, being the Executive Committee of All Progressives Congress APC in Ward 10 Eisako West L.G.A, Edo State having met today 4/ 6/2020 affirm the following positions

“That we have reviewed the circumstances leading to the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and found no merit in the allegation or processes employed.

“We hereby lift the suspension placed on Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the Ward.

“We call on all organs of our great party to restore all rights and privileges of membership to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole”.

Some of the signatories to the resolution were the vice-chairperson, Adizetu Jafaru, Assistant Secretary, Angela Egherua, Financial Secretary, Imokhai Patrick, Assistant Legal Adviser, Akufah Paul and Auditor, Jacob Akhamhe.

Others were the Woman Leader, Marian Imonikhe, Treasurer, John Shaibu, ex-officio, Benjamin Yakubu, Organizing Secretary, John Irale, Youth Leader, Cosmas Iyamah and Assistant Financial Secretary, Linus Umoru.

Signatories also included Assistant Auditor, Cletus Igwoni, Welfare Officer, Isigwe Abdulai, Assistant Treasurer, Eshemokai Patricia, Assistant Organizing Secretary, Abdulrasheed Alabi and ex-officio, Alenkyaha H. Yunusa.

Responding, acting National Secretary of the party, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi who was represented by the National Vice Chairman, South-South, Ntufam Hilliard Eta thanked the ward executives for their action.

“We have received the resolution of Etsako West Ward 10 as has been read out by the Secretary of that Ward.

“Let me say that 17 out of 27 members have signed this resolution. Let me also say that in matters of this nature, our constitution provides for only a simple majority and 17 out of 27 is indeed more than a simple majority. So, we want to use this opportunity to thank Etsako West Ward 10 for what they have done. History will be on your side.

“I am also in receipt of the acceptance and ratification of that resolution by the Etsako West LGA executive dated the 9th of June 2020 and signed by the Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Akokia and the Secretary, Hon. Dauda Ahmed.

“I am also in receipt bid further ratification by the state executive committee of the APC in Edo state signed by Col. David Imuse (retd), the acting state Chairman and Lawrence O. Oka, state Secretary”, Eta said.

Replacement for Giadom

Eta also added that the Rivers State Chapter of the party has forwarded a nominee for the office of the party’s Deputy National Secretary.

He said; “You are aware that on Friday, a competent court of jurisdiction declared Chief Victor Giadom as not being a member of the National Working Committee NWC and should never parade himself as such.

“Even before then, there was a resolution by the NWC asking the South-South zone of the party which I head to transmit a name for his replacement or filling of the vacancy made possible by his resignation to contest as Deputy Governorship Candidate of our party in Rivers state.

“I want to announce to the world that I am in receipt of the name of a distinguished member of this party from Rivers state to the Zone for ratification in the person of Worgu Boms Esq, a former Attorney General of Rivers state. His name has been transmitted to my good office and I want to announce that in the earliest time possible, the south South zonal executive committee will meet and ratify that name and send same to the NWC of our great party”.

Oshiomhole remains suspended

In a swift reaction, Chairman of the APC in Etsako Ward 10, Mr. Oshawo Stephen, has dismissed claims that the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as a member of the party has been lifted.

Stephen and some executives of the Ward had in December last year reportedly suspended Oshiomhole, but majority of his executive members have now dissociated themselves from that action.

In a statement on Saturday night, Stephen said the ward executives who were elected into office in 2018 remain intact and have not been displaced by anybody, describing the claims of the lifting of the suspension as a charade.

“The suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the ward executives remains valid. The statements to the contrary in the media are false and should be disregarded. We stand by our decision and have no reservation on the action as it is in the best interest of the party.

“The ward executives, as well as our counterparts at the Etsako West Local Government level, stand by the suspension of Comrade Oshiomhole for his divisive role in the crisis rocking the APC in Edo State.”

The statement added that the Chairman of APC in Etsako West LGA, Ezolomhe Rabiat, also affirmed that the LGA executives are still members of the party in the state and stand by the suspension of Comrade Oshiomhole.



