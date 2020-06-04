Three not one died in Kano auto-crash, says FRSC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Kano State Command of Federal Road Safety Corps has on Thursday said no fewer than three persons died while ten others sustained injuries in an auto-crash along Kano-Dambata-Daura road.

Recall that the Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Mohammad had earlier said one person died from the crash while 12 others injured.

The FRSC State Commander, Zubairu Mato in a statement by his Public Relation Officer, Kabiru Daura disputed the number of fatalities saying three died while 10 injured and that all victims have been evacuated by its rescue team to the General hospital Dambatta.

According to him, “There was a fatal Road Traffic Crash (RTC) that occurred on 0725 hrs of 4/06/2020. 13 people were involved, 3 died and 10 injured

“The incident which occurred at a location between Sallari and Amasaye towns along Kano-Dambatta road involved a Toyota bus with registration number KGM 52 XA and a motorcycle registration number FKJ 565 QD.

“The cause of the crash was route violation by the Motorcycle Rider, resulting to a head-on collision consequent upon which the vehicle went into flames.

“It took the intervention of Kano State fire service and the general public to put off the fire. While the injured and the corpses were deposited at General hospital Dambatta by FRSC rescue team.

“The Sector Commander while expressing shock over the sad incident, warn the general motoring public to continue to be traffic law-abiding so as to minimize crashes on our roads. He reiterated the Command’s commitment in dealing decisively with earring Road traffic offenders.

“Similarly, the Sector Commander further warns drivers and passengers against overloading at this period when social distancing becomes necessary due to COVID-19 virus,” Daura however said.

