Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

SOME universities in the country did not comply with the rules set by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board in the 2019 session in the admission process.

The institutions, according to the board which disclosed this in its 2020 policy document, flouted the process which requires that all admissions must be carried out under its Central Admission Processing System, CAPS.

Also read:

Instead of admitting their students on the JAMB’s CAPS, the universities said to be seven in number indulged in admitting candidates who participated in the year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, through their individual portals.

Reacting to the development, JAMB, while decrying the actions of the universities that engaged in the act, warned that proportional punishment would be meted out to institutions that fail to adhere to its set rules regarding admission henceforth.

According to the nation’s higher institutions’ admission regulatory body, “Any such act will henceforth be visited with appropriate sanctions and the board shall continue to protect the rights of all candidates to be given their due irrespective of their social status.”

“These tricks which are meant to usurp the rights of the candidates are improper and should be discontinued.

“All institutions employing such tricks are putting into jeopardy the future of the illegitimately favoured and less qualified candidates as the board will not condone or regularised such admissions,” it added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: