Simi, Adekunle Gold welcome first child

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi and her husband, Adekunle Gold who is also a singer have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

Simi shared the news on her Instagram page on Sunday and revealed that they had named the baby girl Adejare.

“Adejare. It’s like free-falling – this unending, soul snatching, infinite, mind-boggling love.Deja, my baby girl…,” she wrote.

Simi and Adekunle Gold got married in a private ceremony in December 2019.

The couple confirmed Simi’s pregnancy when Simi debuted her baby bump in the video for her song, ‘Duduke’, which was released on April 19, on her birthday.

