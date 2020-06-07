Breaking News
Translate

Simi, Adekunle Gold welcome first child

On 9:59 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:
Simi, Adekunle Gold welcome baby girl
A picture shared by Simi on Instagram shows Adekunle Gold carrying the baby girl

By David Royal

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi and her husband, Adekunle Gold who is also a singer have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

Simi shared the news on her Instagram page on Sunday and revealed that they had named the baby girl Adejare.

“Adejare. It’s like free-falling – this unending, soul snatching, infinite, mind-boggling love.Deja, my baby girl…,” she wrote.

Simi and Adekunle Gold got married in a private ceremony in December 2019.

The couple confirmed Simi’s pregnancy when Simi debuted her baby bump in the video for her song, ‘Duduke’, which was released on April 19, on her birthday.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!