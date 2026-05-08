Adekunle Gold denies rumour Simi birthed twins

By Enitan Abdultawab

Adekunle Gold has addressed widespread rumours suggesting that he and his wife, Simi, recently welcomed twins, clarifying that the claims were false and confirming instead that the couple had a baby boy.

The ‘Ire’ crooner appeared and spoke in a recent interview with Greatday Houston, where he reflected on family life with a fellow musician as the wife of his children, describing the experience as creatively fulfilling.

“First of all, it is interesting to be married to another fantastic songwriter. You know we bounce off ideas in the home and our daughter is giving signs that she might be one for the music as well,” he said.

The conversation later shifted to viral online rumours claiming the couple had welcomed twins. Adekunle Gold quickly dismissed the speculation.

“…not even twins, that is the internet by the way. We have a son,” he clarified.

The clarification comes months after the couple announced the arrival of their second child in April, without initially revealing the baby’s gender or name.

Adekunle Gold and Simi tied the knot in a private ceremony in January 2019 and welcomed their first child, Adejare, in 2020.