Simba donates motorcycles to LASG to boost security

Kindly Share This Story:

Simba Group, the authorized distributors of TVS Motorcycles and Tricycles in Nigeria, has donated six of their advanced Apache RTR 200 motorcycles for use by the Lagos Police Force.

Developed from the TVS Apache racing range, these motorcycles are used by Police and other security services in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Indonesia. Besides aiding security activities, they are used for personal transport in Egypt, Indonesia, Vietnam, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Peru, Argentina, Columbia,Brazil and some 40 other countries.

READ ALSO: NADDC commends Simba TVS for Keke Safety Shield

The vehicles were handed over at the Governor House Lagos and received by the Head of Service for Lagos State, Mr. Hakeem Olayinka Muri-Okunola and the Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Solape Hammond.

Speaking on the sidelines, the Business Head, Simba TVS, Mr. Mahendra Pratap said “We commend the Lagos State Administration for their leadership during these unprecedented times. The Simba Group has been present in Lagos for over 30 years and our TVS vehicles are famed for their quality and durability. We are pleased to donate these motorcycles for the use of the Lagos police force for a safer Lagos.”

The Simba Group, founded in Nigeria in 1988, is a conglomerate with operations across Nigeria’s most dynamic economic sectors – automotive, agriculture, alternative energy, backup power and ICT. The group has contributed greatly to the Nigerian economy, and its portfolio of widely recognised brands, continue to dominate industries in which Simba operates.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: