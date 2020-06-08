Sanwo-Olu deserves support not destructive criticism — CRPP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Conference of Registered Political Parties, CRPP, in Lagos State has said the state needs a visionary, goal-driven community service-oriented governor like Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and that he deserved support, not be destructive criticism.

Chairman of CRPP, Engr. Taiwo Fatai, made the remarks on Monday, at a briefing on the first-year performance of the governor, in Ikeja.

The group passed a vote of confidence on the governor, saying what the state needed now was not rancour or bickering, but love, peace and unity irrespective of political and ideological differences as “it does not pay to run people down for no just reason.”

Fatai noted that in spite of all provocative utterances by mischief-makers in the state, the governor had maintained equanimity.

He said: “We believe that Lagos State needs a leader who is visionary, goal driven and community service-oriented like Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Therefore, we ask that he should rather be supported and not be destructively criticised. Let us all join hands with him to build Lagos State.

“In spite of all provocative utterances by these mischief-makers, this great leader has maintained equanimity, a political trait that is in short supply among politicians.

“In view of the foregoing, CRPP, Lagos State, do hereby give Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu the Governor of Lagos State and his team a vote of confidence.”

CRPP Chairman, while acknowledging what he described as landmark achievements of Sanwo-Olu in areas of roads and infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, housing, security, among others, said the group had been vindicated in its past assertion that the governor embodied the true picture and aspiration of the people.

According to him, the governor had, within one year in office, encouragingly put some reforms in progress, saying good governance was now in place, while democracy dividends were now assured and secured.

He added: “His distinction between politics and governance in Lagos State is legendary.

“Exactly a year ago, CRPP and the good people of Lagos unanimously took a decision on Sanwo-Olu as our preferred candidate during the last general election. No doubt, the decision is now paying off today.

“We make bold to say that he is an example of a true leader and a good student of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu School of Leadership.”

The group, however, urged the governor to look critically into the area of education, especially class congestion and build more classrooms to have about 25 pupils to a teacher.

In the area of security, the governor was advised to address cultism and get experts, including traditional rulers as well as religious leaders, to nib it in the bud.

It also urged the governor to pursue mechanised farming, youth empowerment as well as security as he embarked on his second year in office.

Vanguard

