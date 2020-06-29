Runsewe signs COVID-19 Support Register

Kindly Share This Story:

The Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, who is also the President of World Crafts Council, African Region, Otunba Segun Runsewe, on Monday, signed the National COVID-19 Support Register.

Otunba Runsewe was also decorated as Society Committee Against Covid-19, SOCOCOVID, Ambassador.

National Coordinator of Society Committee Against COVID-19, Dr. Kenneth Kalu, in his speech said that SOCOCOVID recognised the role, kind contribution and immense support that Otunba Segun Runsewe has played in propagating the efforts of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, and the combined efforts of both non-governmental organisations, NGOs, and the private sector as coronavirus pandemic rages.

According to Dr. Kenneth Kalu, “our organisation is not ignorant of the informed programmes you have created to educate Nigerians on the various dangers COVID-19 poses to our existence, which has formed a major rallying point of eradicating coronavirus out of Nigeria.

He added that Runsewe has demonstrated the love that can only prove that humanity exist to help each other.

He recalled that SOCOCOVID is an NGO pulling resources together to join in the critical response to flatten the curve of the spread of the deadly pandemic.

He added that SOCOCOVID is among the first NGOs to pay fines for the release of five inmates from Suleja Correctional Detention Centre in line with the decongestion order of President Buhari and reunite them with their families.

Dr. Kalu added that in Signing the National COVID-19 support register and being decorated as SOCOCOVID Ambassador, Runsewe is telling his own story of the role he played towards winning the war against coronavirus and posterity will never forget him.

Minister for Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, in her keynote address, thanked the Society Committee Against COVID-19 for the great initiative to undertake such a laudable idea.

She urged everyone to support them and to always remember to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols at all times and also encouraged those who are financially blessed to remember to continuously offer a helping hand to the less-privileged.

