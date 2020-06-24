RAPE: JSD trains 40 persons on sexual gender violence

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

A non-governmental organisation under the aegis of Justice and Security Dialogue (JSD), has trained 40 persons to handle sexual and gender based violence (SGBV).

JSD said it was moved to equip the personnel as a result of the growing rate of the evil trend prevalent among youths as well as the elderly who often take advantage of minors and teenage girls.

The Program Coordinator, Justice and Security Dialogue, Mrs. Kemakolam Isioma said that the horrific trend which has in recent times been making headlines has caused a national outcry that attracted government attention as well as other stakeholders.

The Coordinator who spoke in a statement sent to our correspondent, said JSD had earlier established “gender desk” in Nigeria in a select Police post in, Plateau State.

READ ALSO:

According to her: “Initially, JSD had trained 40 officers on effective response to SGBV. The gender Desk remains the only functional desk in Plateau State.

“JSD is currently partnering with CSOs, CBOs, Ministries of Health, women and social welfare to network and coordinate service providers with the Police.

“Plateau State Police Command had indicated interest in replicating the desk in the remaining 16 Area Commands of the state. This is a good start and important step because if

successful, then there is the likelihood of replication all over Nigeria”, she said.

The ugly trend of rape has been debated on the floor of the National Assembly, as well as the President Muhammadu Buhari compelled to mention it in his speech during his address on Nigeria response to COVID-19.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: