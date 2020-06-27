Rape allegation: Between D’banj and rapper Mo’Cheddah

Kindly Share This Story:

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Music superstar, Dapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, has been in the news since last week for the wrong reason.

A lady, Seyitan Babatayo had accused the Kokomaster of sexually molesting her in 2018. This startling revelation threw the Nigerian social media space into a frenzy, with many sympathizers and right groups clamouring for justice.

While the dust raised by Seyitan’s revelation was yet to settle, the lady came out with fresh accusations again when she released a statement on Wednesday stating that the “Fall in Love” singer and his legal team coerced her to retract her statement.

In the statement, Seyitan gave the timeline of events that occurred since she came out with her story on June 16.

However, reacting to the fresh allegations, rapper Mo’Cheddah slammed D’banj for bullying the lady. She went on to accuse the Kokomaster of trying to influence the Nigerian Police as well as the judicial system. In an Instagram post, Mo’Cheddah wrote, “ Shame on you, D’banj. Shame on you for being the bully you have shown us you are. Shame on “Shame on you for silencing a young woman from speaking the truth.”

”Shame on you for being an instrument to unlawful imprisonment. Shame on you for influencing the order to arrest a woman that has accused you of rape.”

"Shame on you for making her sign under duress."

“You have shown the world who you are, and that you truly stand for nothing. This story has gone beyond rape. You have manipulated the justice system to fit your selfish interest. You have broken the law on multiple counts, and you deserve to be cancelled. D’banj should be stripped of his endorsements, and his awards should be retracted to send a message to all bullies that believe they are above the law.”

“The policemen that arrested Seyitan unlawfully should all be exposed and relieved of their duty,” the singer wrote on Instagram. Meanwhile, D’banj is yet to respond to the fresh allegations levelled against him by his accuser. All efforts to contacted him proved abortive as his telephone line was switched as well as those of his close associates. When we contacted his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, he declined to comment on the matter, saying “I don’t comment on my client’s case. You can talk to D’banj himself.”

