Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson, Akure

Barring any last-minute hitch, the incumbent Ondo state deputy governor Hon Agboola Ajayi may be impeached this week as the plot to edge him out thickened over the weekend.

The search to get the two-thirds of the members in the assembly continued over the weekend

However, reports from the state House of Assembly said that the signatures of 19 of the 26 members of the assembly have been secured.

Vanguard gathered that mistrust between those that wanted the deputy governor sacked and those in government circle was delaying the plot.

Reports had it that the lawmakers wanted a firm commitment before the exercise but the government appointees behind the plot are not on the same page as regards such arrangement.

But the camp of the embattled deputy governor was optimistic that those behind the plan to impeach him cannot get the required two-thirds.

They said that many of the 19 lawmakers invited to a meeting at the government house to perfect the plot are on the side of the deputy governor.

Another twist was said to have been introduced as some lawmakers are insisting that the Speaker, Rt Hon Bamidele Oloyelogun should first be impeached to make that of the deputy governor hitch-free.

It was the opinion of some party members in the camp of the governor Rotimi Akeredolu within and outside the assembly that the Speaker was sympathetic to the course of the deputy governor and would not support his removal.

Vanguard gathered that a letter was forwarded to 19 lawmakers by the party’s caucus secretary in the Assembly, Hon Festus Adefiranye inviting them to attend “a special meeting”.

The meeting was scheduled for yesterday at the VIP Lodge, Alagbaka insisting that ” attendance is by invitation.

However, four lawmakers who were believed to be in the camp of the deputy governor not invited to the include Wale Williams, the deputy speaker, Iroju Ogundeji, Edamisan Ademola and Success Torhukherijo.

An open letter to the Speaker of the Assembly by the Media Adviser to the Deputy Governor, Allen Sowore said ” I’m writing this letter to humbly bring to your notice that arrangements have been concluded and strategies perfected by the state executive arm to orchestrate your removal as Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

“This is to pave way for the eventual removal of the Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Agboola Ajayi for exercising his constitutional right of association – leaving the All Progressives Congress, (APC) for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP).

“To this end, the invitation has been extended to the 19 of out of the 23 APC members of the State House of Assembly at the Government House Ground Alagbaka, Akure, on 28th June 2020, where the impeachment process against Agboola Ajayi will be finalized.

“Mr Speaker, I have no reason to doubt your integrity. But there are desperate politicians in Alagbaka who will stop at nothing to arm-twist the Honourable Members to carry out this illegal act.

“I’m therefore compelled to urge you in the overall interest of the good people of Ondo State, to stay away from this clandestine plan to remove the Deputy Governor at all cost.

” l must equally inform you that, in their unbridled desire to remain in power, they have also planned to snatch the House of Assembly Mace – the symbol of authority from you. Be vigilant!

“The most desirable business of the House of Assembly now should be the continuing probe of the recovered but now missing N4. 3 billion.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: